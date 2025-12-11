To win in the modern NBA, you need two things: a transcendent superstar and a roster full of athletic playmakers that can also play good to great defense. That has typically been the blueprint for most NBA champions throughout history, and it hasn't changed in this new era of the league. With Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup, I believe the San Antonio Spurs have what it takes to be among the league's true contenders.

A lot of people have doubted their efficacy as winners, believing they were a couple of years removed from truly challenging the Thunder and the Nuggets in the West. But I think the Spurs have everything they need right now to shake up the Western Conference playoff picture, and there is no more further proof than how the Spurs have fared with Wembanyama sidelined with a calf strain.

In the modern NBA, the name of the game is depth. Gone are the days of a team succeeding with one great player doing the heavy lifting with and eleven average-to-good players largely along for the ride. There is simply too much talent in the league now; even the worst rosters have three-level scorers, expert playmakers, and capable defenders. What separates the average teams from championship teams is how the roster fits within the scheme the coach is running and how they ultimately complement their star.

Victor Wembanyama is an athletic marvel. He stands at seven-foot-four but possesses the dribbling abilities of a point guard, the shooting ability of a traditional shooting guard, the slashing ability of a small forward, the post-up ability of an old-school power forward, and the ability to crash the paint and play smothering defense like a center. He is truly an anomaly and a sign of the type of player we're going to see in the league over the next decade.

It is not hard to build around Wembanyama as the focus of your offense and defense, and the Spurs have managed to construct a roster that complements his skill set. The acquisition of De'Aaron Fox was a major key in turning the Spurs into a contender, as he is the perfect point guard partner for a big man like Wembanyama; if Wembanyama is off the court or out of the lineup, Fox is able to find his own shot and orchestrate the offense.

Young stars like last year's Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and possible Rookie of the Year contender for this year, Dylan Harper, are the athletic and bouncy combo guards that are needed for the Spurs to succeed in the modern NBA. You then fill out the rest of the team with solid role players such as Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie. Jeremy Sochan has been plagued by injuries, but he surely will step up as a contributor in his role once he gets back.

Wembanyama's absence has showcased the talent of this roster. While the on-off numbers for the Spurs are certainly elite when Wembanyama is in the lineup, the Spurs are able to maintain their effectiveness even when he's off the court, and that is the true sign of a contender.

I still think there are understandably some tweaks that can be made to the offense, such as adding more shooting. Currently, the Spurs are twelfth in the league in three-point shooting, hitting 36.9% from three on 36 attempts a game. I believe Wembanyama will thrive in space as he grows as a player, and having adept knockdown shooters around him, along with the existing athleticism, would make the Spurs even more dangerous.

But San Antonio is here now, and a huge victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance in the NBA Cup and make it to the NBA Cup Finals with Wembanyama back in the lineup could prove that the San Antonio Spurs are ready to contend for a championship. They have put the pieces together and rely on Wembanyama to further turn into one of the greatest players to ever play the game.