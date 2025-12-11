The Houston Texans are preparing to be shorthanded in Week 15, with cornerback Kamari Lassiter in danger of missing their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lassiter picked up a foot injury in the Texans' Week 14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and has not practiced since. The rising second-year star followed up an absence on Wednesday with another DNP on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report.

Lassiter put together one of his best performances of the season in Week 14 before the injury, highlighted by an interception of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

Lassiter has arguably been the Texans' most improved player in 2025 and is quickly forming an elite cornerback duo with All-Pro teammate Derek Stingley Jr. The 22-year-old has already improved his numbers across the board in year two, recording 72 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 13 games.

If Lassiter's trend continues, the Texans will shift Myles Bryant outside from his nickelback position and call upon Tremon Smith and Ameer Speed to pick up the slack. Houston also has an intriguing deep-bench option in Ja'Marcus Ingram, whom Sean McDermott was upset the Buffalo Bills released.

Lassiter is far from the only player whose late-week status is worth monitoring, with Nick Chubb and Tytus Howard also sitting out of Thursday's practice. The Texans noted that Howard's absence is personal and not injury-related.

Woody Marks and Denico Autry logged limited sessions after resting on Wednesday, while Azeez Al-Shaair, Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown returned in full after sitting out.

The Texans also welcomed veteran wideout Justin Watson back to the field in Week 15. Watson remains on injured reserve, but logged his first full session one day after having his 21-day practice window opened.

The injury report put the Texans' five-game win streak at some risk, but it pales in comparison to that of the Cardinals. Arizona had eight players sit out of Thursday's practice, including four starters who played in Week 14.