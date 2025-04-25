MEMPHIS — Before Jalen Williams spoke on their 29-point comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gushed over Alex Caruso's performance. Caruso's impact forced critical turnovers down the stretch. With the game tied at 108, Alex blocked Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 2:15 mark. Then, stole the ball with 39.2 seconds left while the Thunder held the Grizzlies scoreless down the stretch of a 114-108 win.

An impressed Daigneault discussed Caruso's approach and how he isn't surprised to see his veteran guard compete at such a high level.

“He changes every game he’s in. I didn’t think that was an outlier for Alex. He’s like that every night. He’s like that in a preseason game. He’s constantly engaged in the competition, and the size of the stage or the pressure of the game doesn't impact him at all. He's playing the next possession. He was all over the place again, per usual. And made some big plays. I mean, he had the drive and kick that got us a three down the stretch late. So, he's doing it on offense, too.”

In his first season with Caruso, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is blown away by the veteran guard's basketball IQ.

“When you’re really smart, you know where to be, when to be there, and how to make a play. And then, you're not afraid to stick your nose in there,” Holmgren said. “And take a shot or two. Guard bigger guys. Take a bump. Get on the ground. Scrape your knees up. It allows you to make plays without hesitating. If you hesitate, you're too late for the play. In this game, it's a game of inches.

“You got to be there right on time to make a play, and that's what he does every time. Some people just have it, some people don’t,” Holmgren concluded.

Thunder's Alex Caruso finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists, and one block.

Jalen Williams reveals how Thunder pulled off 29-point comeback

None of it surprised Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. Jalen Williams revealed how they stunned the Grizzlies to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. For Williams, a specific mindset plays a significant role in making history of this magnitude.

“You’re never too far ahead or too far behind,” Williams said. “That’s how we went into it and tried to approach it. Credit to them. They were making a lot of shots. But we weren’t making them miss. So, I thought we did a good job of just playing defense, kind of sticking with each other, and knowing what has to get done.”

The Thunder pulled off the second-biggest comeback in NBA playoff history.