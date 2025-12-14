The San Antonio Spurs advanced to the NBA Cup final with a thrilling 111-109 victory over the high-powered Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. All-Star Victor Wembanyama and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul shared a touching moment after the contest.

After the game, Wembanyama and Paul exchanged pleasantries after the final buzzer. Paul has played for both the Thunder and the Spurs during his career and was teammates with the 21-year-old last season.

The night marked Wembanyama’s first game back since suffering a strained left calf earlier this season. He came off the bench for the first time in his career and provided 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists over 21 minutes.

“It's our first time playing [with] everybody [healthy],” Wembanyama told ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “We were already a solid team already more than 20 games ago. It's just experience. We're just figuring it out. And the difference with us and [Oklahoma City] is we haven't had this many reps recognizing what it takes to win. And this is our next step.

“This OKC team, they're not just first in the league. They're way ahead of everybody. And when you watch them, no matter who, whether it's the 12th man or the starting five, whether they're playing against the 15th seed or any kind of game, they're playing the same way. They're enjoying the little things that make them win, and this is the next step we have to pass.”

The Spurs went 9-3 while Wembanyama was out, and his teammates instilled a sense of confidence regarding just how far they could go at full strength.

“Almost every night they have proven to me that I have nothing to worry about,” Wembanyama said. “The brand of basketball we are playing, that they have been playing, just makes me proud because it's getting closer to the ideal basketball in my opinion. It's just beautiful to see.”

The Spurs are now 18-7 on the year, while the Thunder are 24-2.