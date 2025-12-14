Chet Holmgren showed off his athleticism during a fast break highlight in the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Holmgren is going through the fourth season of his career, all with the Thunder. He is making significant strides as one of the best young centers in the league, especially as a two-way player.

Holmgren's highlight against San Antonio took place midway through the second quarter. Oklahoma City began a transition as Alex Caruso handled the ball. He dished the pass to a running Holmgren, who leapt in the air to throw down the one-handed dunk in smooth fashion.

Chet Holmgren runs to the rim for the MASSIVE slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/Bv5SbbWtyr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Chet Holmgren, Thunder played against Spurs

It was a great highlight for Chet Holmgren to have, but despite his efforts, the Thunder saw their 16-game win streak end after losing 111-109 to the Spurs.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma City had a strong start to the game, taking a 31-20 lead after the first quarter. It wasn't the same after that as San Antonio fired back with a solid second quarter and took control of the momentum in key moments of the fourth quarter.

Perimeter shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in this category by making 13 3-pointers on a 31% success clip. It wasn't the same for the Thunder as they knocked down nine triples at a 24% rate.

Five players scored in double-digits for Oklahoma City in the loss, including Holmgren. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, seven rebounds, and a block. He shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a solid night with 29 points and five assists, Jalen Williams came next with 17 points and seven rebounds, Alex Caruso put up 11 points and eight rebounds, while Isaiah Hartenstein provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Oklahoma City fell to a 24-2 record on the season but remain at the top of the Western Conference standings. They are five games above the Denver Nuggets and 5.5 games above the Spurs.

The Thunder will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.