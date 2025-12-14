On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell back down to Earth with a narrow loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinal round of the NBA Cup tournament from Las Vegas. The Thunder played well in this one, but ultimately, they were unable to provide answers for Victor Wembanyama and some of the Spurs' young talent at the guard position.

The Thunder complained at the end of the game when guard Alex Caruso flew in for an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and felt he was pushed by Spurs forward Devin Vassell.

After the game, Caruso could be heard shouting profanities as he walked to the locker room.

"F***ing dumb." – Alex Caruso was not happy following the loss to the Spurs.pic.twitter.com/qc52n2om0I — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Caruso and the Thunder as a whole have garnered a reputation for being a team that is able to get away with blatant fouls on one end of the court, while typically getting a nice whistle on the other, so many fans found it a bit ironic that he was complaining after the game.

“Alex Caruso crying over the most obvious elbow foul ever, you can tell that OKC team is not used to being officiated fairly,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Not tryna hear about some ‘Caruso got fouled' when if Wemby got the whistles he should’ve all night we would’ve won by double digits,” wrote another.

Overall, the Thunder didn't shoot well from the field in this game, but it should be noted that the Spurs also missed a plethora of shots from the perimeter in this game, particularly in the first half, and the best player on the floor sure looked like Wembanyama, who made a big impact despite his limited minutes.

In any case, the Spurs and Thunder will match up on two more occasions over the coming weeks, including on Christmas Day in Oklahoma City.