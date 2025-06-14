The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't in full must-win mode just yet, but they are in desperate need of a win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers stole Game 1 in Oklahoma City before taking Game 3 at home to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

For Mark Daigneault and company, desperate times call for desperate measures. The Thunder are going back to their double-big starting lineup in Game 4, featuring Isaiah Hartenstein alongside Chet Holmgren in the front court, according to Jouse Pavon of ClutchPoints.

As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Lu Dort will fill out the first five for the Western Conference champs.

Oklahoma City had been starting Cason Wallace in the back court with Holmgren as the only big, but they are going back to their roots in Game 4. Daigneault is certainly hoping that this can change the momentum of the NBA Finals and help the Thunder get back home in a 2-2 series.

It will be interesting to see how the double-big lineup works out for the Thunder in this matchup. If Oklahoma City is able to impose their physicality, both on the perimeter and on the interior, it could be enough to swing the series back in their favor. However, the Pacers play fast and spread the floor, so Hartenstein will be tested on the outside especially on the defensive end.

Still, this move was worth a shot for Mark Daigneault and company due to the Thunder's struggles on the offensive end of the floor. Wallace wasn't forcing the Pacers to respect him as a shooter on the outside and didn't provide the same advantage on the offensive glass as Hartenstein does, so this was a sensible change.

The Thunder will still go small at times with Wallace or Alex Caruso alongside one of their bigs, especially to match Indiana's lineups with either Obi Toppin or Thomas Bryant in the middle. However, this change represents a seismic adjustment made by Daigneault and his staff to try and change the vibes in this NBA Finals, which have gone the way of the underdog thus far.