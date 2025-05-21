If Game 1 signaled how referees intend to officiate Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Minnesota Timberwolves might be facing an uphill battle throughout the series. Even more troubling, the nature of the calls could turn the Western Conference Finals into a tough watch for fans. FS1 host Nick Wright addressed the issue on his show What’s Wright with Nick Wright, joining the chorus of critics questioning the officiating in the series opener.

“The dichotomy between how the Thunder guard – which is awesome, playoff, physical defense – and the way Shai initiates contact and then reacts as if there were a sniper in the crowd and just flails to the ground and time after time gets rewarded for it is utterly maddening,” Wright said in a scathing commentary.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch entered the Western Conference Finals fully aware of the challenge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posed. Still, despite the preparation, the Timberwolves struggled to limit his trips to the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander converted 11 of 14 attempts from the stripe, finishing with a game-high 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 win in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder overpowers the Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels, who drew the assignment of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fouled out in the fourth quarter—though several of the calls against him sparked debate. Fans and analysts flooded social media to question the legitimacy of multiple fouls, a familiar scene after Wolves fans labeled Gilgeous-Alexander a “free-throw merchant” during a game at Target Center earlier this season. While questionable officiating can be frustrating, the Timberwolves have shown a tendency to let that frustration affect their composure.

Gilgeous-Alexander took seven free throws within the first four and a half minutes of Game 1, setting the tone early with a whistle that clearly favored the MVP candidate. He finished with 14 attempts from the line, though several calls left observers questioning their legitimacy. One notable moment came when Gilgeous-Alexander dropped to the floor after minimal contact with Jaden McDaniels, yet still drew the foul and converted it into a three-point play.

The Thunder superstar is averaging 9.2 free throw attempts per game in the 2025 playoffs — the highest among players still in contention and second overall among those who have appeared in at least six postseason games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s talent is undeniable, but his tendency to hit the floor with minimal contact has become a growing concern. While credit is due for exploiting lenient officiating, the frequency of fouls is taking away from the competitive edge expected at this stage of the playoffs. He finished Game 1 with 31 points, going 11-for-14 at the line, along with five rebounds and nine assists. All eyes will be on the officials in Game 2 on Thursday to see if there’s any shift in how the game is called.