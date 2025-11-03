The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder continued their blistering run with a wire-to-wire 137–106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Paycom Center, improving to 7–0 to open the 2025–26 season. With the win, Oklahoma City became just the third team in NBA history to start consecutive seasons 7–0, joining the 1963–65 Boston Celtics and 1993–95 Houston Rockets, both of which went on to win back-to-back titles.

Ranked last in the league in three-point accuracy heading into the contest, at just below 30%, the Thunder rediscovered their shooting rhythm, draining 20 of 48 triples (41.7%) and shooting 56% overall from the field. All 12 players who took the floor scored, with eight reaching double figures and nine connecting from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City’s offensive explosion included 48 points in the paint and 75 first-half points as they built a 23-point lead at intermission and extended it to as many as 36 in the fourth quarter.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the charge, posting 30 points and seven assists in just 30 minutes before resting the entire fourth quarter. He made 8 of 14 shots from the field and went a perfect 13-for-13 at the free-throw line. It was his 79th consecutive game with at least 20 points, tying Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander also recorded his third game of the season, scoring 30 points without playing in the final period.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein controlled both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in 26 minutes. His activity in the paint made the difference for OKC, as he helped the Thunder win the rebounding battle and kept the New Orleans frontcourt in check. The 7-footer has now collected three double-doubles through seven games while averaging 11.4 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma City's strong start is even more remarkable given its depleted roster. The Thunder have yet to see Jalen Williams make his season debut as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Chet Holmgren missed his third straight game with a lower back sprain, while Lu Dort sat out due to illness. Defensive ace Alex Caruso and several valuable reserves have also missed time, forcing head coach Mark Daigneault to adjust lineups on the fly.

Still, Oklahoma City has shown no signs of slowing down. The win was the team’s 11th straight victory over the Pelicans and tied the best start in franchise history, set just last season. The Thunder will look to set a new record when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome, gunning for their first-ever 8–0 start.