Victor Wembanyama walked back onto a big stage and reminded everyone how quickly narratives can flip in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal, riding a dominant all-around performance from Wembanyama to punch their ticket to the final.

The result sent shockwaves through social media, where fans immediately turned the upset into a statement about the league’s next great rivalry.

“Wemby the Alien really wants that NBA Cup for the Spurs,” one fan wrote about Wemby's performance. “Pop would be proud if they did it.”

On the floor, Wembanyama looked fully in control. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, anchoring the paint defensively while carrying the Spurs offensively when possessions tightened. His presence alone altered Oklahoma City’s attack, forcing floaters, kick-outs, and rushed decisions that rarely define the Thunder at their best.

Oklahoma City still got its production from Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder with 29 points and five assists, consistently attacking the lane and keeping the game within reach. But this night belonged to Wembanyama. Whenever OKC threatened to flip momentum, the Spurs star answered with a putback, a trailing three, or a defensive stand that silenced the run.

Fans zoomed out immediately. “What beats a young ascending team like OKC trying to be a dynasty with a transcendent superstar?” another post read. “An even younger team with an even younger transcendent superstar.”

The Spurs fed off that confidence. Healthy, organized, and fearless, they matched Oklahoma City’s pace and physicality, then tilted the game with size and shot-blocking. One fan even suggested, “Well, there you go a healthy San Antonio Spurs will give any team a go in the NBA finals including OKC even if they were 50 and 1.. A healthy Spurs and especially Webanyama big difference.”

Now the Spurs head to the NBA Cup final with belief and momentum. The fans may have gone wild, but the numbers back it up. This wasn’t hype. It was a statement.