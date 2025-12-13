Ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Cup semifinal game against the San Antonio Spurs, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to a viral Sam Presti sonogram joke in a recent interview with Rachel Nichols. While the defending champion Thunder enter Saturday's matchup with a hunter's mentality, as Gilgeous-Alexander revealed is their apporach, he had a funny reaction to Presti showing up for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo's baby sonogram.

Gilgeous-Alexander joked about Thunder GM Sam Presti ahead of facing the Spurs, per All The Smoke's X, formerly Twitter.

“Sam takes his job very seriously, and whatever it takes to be great, he will do so if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Shai, and his wife, Hailey Summers, welcomed a baby boy named, Ares, in April of 2024. Presti, revered as one of the NBA's best GMs, is seen as the mastermind who put together what could be the league's next dynasty. Amidst a rebuild, Presti positioned the Thunder toward its first championship in franchise history. Then, he re-signed his core players — SGA, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — to max contract extensions over the summer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals 2025-26 Thunder's mentality

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his team's mentality heading into Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Spurs, which hasn't changed throughout the regular season. The old saying of a defending champion going from the hunters to the hunted doesn't apply to this year's Thunder team.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's approach hasn't changed from last season, as his team continues to grow in cohesion with an overall goal of becoming the NBA's first back-to-back champions since the Warriors.

“We go out there with a hunter's mentality ourselves, and honestly, we go out there to better ourselves,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I'm sure you guys have heard the stories about some of my teammates competing against each other during the games to get steals, and things like that — that's where our minds is. We're trying to be a better version of ourselves every night we go out there, we like to hunt in that form.

“If we didn't get better tonight, then we wasted an opportunity. That's kind of how we see it.”

While Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.6 points on 56.2% shooting, including a 45.4% clip from deep, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season, the Thunder will look to extend its franchise-best winning streak to 17 in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Spurs.