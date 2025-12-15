The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 6-7-1 after their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Matters were made worse by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams picking up a concerning injury.

Williams is now in the concussion protocol, via Clarence Hill Jr. of Dallas. The defensive tackle suffered two head injuries on the night. While he was able to return from the first one, the second will now leave him questionable heading into Week 16.

Dallas' latest loss have reduced their playoff chances to close to zero. But if they were to have any hope of making the postseason, having Williams on the field would make a world of defense.

The Cowboys acquired him at the trade deadline from the New York Jets for a first-round and second-round pick alongside Mazi Smith. In Williams' first five games with Dallas, he has racked up a 16 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. On the season, his 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks fourth/128 defensive tackles. Williams leads everyone at the position with his 90.8 run defense grade.

As Dallas clings to their last thread of playoff hopes, they will be carefully monitoring Williams' head injury. The Cowboys knows they're a better team with the defensive tackle on the field. But they aren't going to risk re-injury for a player now a part of their core. Ultimately, the NFL's concussion protocol will determine Williams' Week 16 fate.

Signed through the 2027 season, the Cowboys are hoping their new defensive tackle leads them back to prominence. But with his newfound concussion, it'll be an uphill battle to make his return in short order.