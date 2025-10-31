Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams underwent a follow-up procedure on his right wrist to remove a screw that was creating irritation during the final stages of his return to play process, the team announced on Friday evening.

Williams will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.

Right after the Thunder claimed their first championship in team history, Williams underwent a procedure to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. He played through the 2025 NBA Finals with this injury, averaging 23.6 points per game against the Indiana Pacers.

There were no setbacks in Williams' recovery throughout the offseason, but he was left off the Thunder's active roster when the 2025-26 season began since he was still recovering and ramping up his workouts behind the scenes.

Although this second procedure seems like a minor setback, the 24-year-old is still on track to return before December, which was always his and the team's goal.

In his third season with the Thunder, which ended in a championship, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

Along with earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career, Williams was named to the All-NBA Third Team and the All-Defensive Second Team.

So far this season, the Thunder have continued looking like the best team in the NBA while Williams recovers, as reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led Oklahoma City to a perfect 6-0 record, beating their opponents by an average of 9.3 points per game.

The Thunder will provide further updates on Williams' status and his eventual return to play timeline upon being re-evaluated in the middle of November.