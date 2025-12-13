For the first time since Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will have his starting five at full strength ahead of facing the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals. In time for All-Star Victor Wembanyama's first game since November 14, Isaiah Hartenstein is cleared to play on Saturday. Hartenstein's return comes on the heels of Jalen Williams missing the season's first 19 games due to surgery on his right wrist.

Hartenstein, alongside Chet Holmgren as one-half of a devastating defensive tandem that should cause fits for Wembanyama and the Spurs' frontcourt. Hartenstein and Holmgren do a terrific job of clogging the baseline and protecting the rim, forcing opposing bigs to either shoot or pass out of high-percentage shots.

Offensively, Holmgren can score 20+ points with a combination of his 3-point shot and relentless drives to the rim. Hartenstein, more of a traditional big, can score in the paint with his post moves or in transition, while running the fast break. Both seven-footers are extraordinary passers, which can really heighten the Thunder's offensive attack, led by the reigning MVP and scoring champion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and efficient shooting.

Oklahoma City has five Thunder players shooting at a 39% clip or better from three, including Holmgren (39.5%), Gilgeous-Alexander (45.4%), who leads the team with the most-efficient shooting, and Aaron Wiggins (43.8%). However, Saturday's NBA Cup semifinals are an excellent test for the defending champions.

The Spurs, who found success without Wembanyama, beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Eight Spurs players average points in double figures, including De'Aaron Fox's 24.0 points per game, which is second behind Wembanyama's 26.2 points per game, and Stephon Castle, San Antonio's second-year guard, averaging 18.2 points on 50% shooting, 7.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

The Spurs have the sixth-best offensive rating (119.4) in the NBA, which is only two slots behind the Thunder (121.9).

Thunder's Chet Holmgren excited to face Victor Wembanyama

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is excited to face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Wembanyama, who hasn't played since November 14, has been dealing with a left calf strain. He's missed the last 12 games, during which the Spurs went 9-3 in his absence. Now, they'll look to hand the Thunder only its second loss of the season.

Holmgren discussed why he's happy to find out that Wembanyama will be in uniform for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Spurs.

“We wanna play against really good teams that's fully healthy with all their best players,” Holmgren said. “They're a great team already, and to get him back is only going to make them better. So, I'm excited.”

The Spurs have won four of their last five games, including a 132-119 NBA Cup quarterfinal win against the Los Angeles Lakers without Wembanyama.

“The Spurs are a great young team,” Holmgren added. “They're hungry. They're playing right now. You add Victor to that, and it only makes them better. So, we're excited to play against them. I'm sure they're excited to play against us, and I think it should be a good game.”

The Thunder and Spurs will face off in Las Vegas on Saturday.