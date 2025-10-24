While Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already breaking NBA records two games into the 2025-26 regular season, he's seeing the development in second-year guard Ajay Mitchell. In a Finals rematch, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Gilgeous-Alexander score a career-high 55 points, which helped close out the Indiana Pacers along with Mitchell's career-high 26 points off the bench in a 141-135 double-overtime thriller.

After beating the Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Mitchell's impressive performance in his postgame media availability.

“He's just a really good basketball player. His feel for the game is what jumps out right away,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He just understands how to play. It's almost like when you're playing with him, it's like a pick-up game. He doesn't need a play called for him. He doesn't need too much structure. He just goes out there, figures out a way, makes the right basketball play, plays hard, and wins. So, right back at him. He makes it easy for me.”

Mitchell, who scored 21 of his 26 points through four quarters, earning extended playing time in both overtime periods, discussed what it was like sharing the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander throughout. It was a new experience for the Thunder's 2024 second-round pick.

Mitchell also revealed what Gilgeous-Alexander told him moments after the final buzzer, which was similar to what SGA told reporters in his thoughts about the Thunder's sophomore guard.

“We had two overtimes — two games. So, [he was] just like “Way to play. Thank God we got that win, and you're a pretty good basketball player,” it was cool to have that moment with him, obviously,” Mitchell said. “Just seeing the trust that he put in myself. Me being able to just go out there and make plays with him on the court, too, was pretty fun. Just got to keep building and getting better.”

Mitchell went 9-for-19 from the floor and finished with four assists and one steal in the Thunder's win against the Pacers.

Mark Daigneault sticks with Ajay Mitchell through Thunder OTs

With All-Star Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Topic all ruled out, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault gave Aaron Wiggins the nod in his starting five. Wiggins finished with 23 points, including 5-of-9 from deep, nine rebounds, and one block, and Thunder's second-year guard Ajay Mitchell's 26 points in 38 minutes led the second unit.

Daigneault went with a Thunder four-guard lineup that featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Mitchell, and Wiggins, who would sub in for Chet Holmgren at the start of both overtimes before Daigneault made the same substitution midway through each overtime period.