Texas Tech football is always looking to add talent to their team, and that's what they just did with a 4-star tight end. On Dec. 11, tight end Matt Ludwig was released from his letter of intent at Michigan. A day later, he committed to Texas Tech, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

“I never thought I'd be doing this,” Ludwig said in a message about his release from Michigan.

Ludwig ranked as a 4-star tight end prospect and was Montana's Gatorade player of the year. He committed to Michigan in May and signed with them during the early signing period at the beginning of December. He had offers from other universities such as Georgia, LSU, Indiana, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, and others.

Both Michigan and Texas Tech recruited him heavily, but it seemed as if he liked the former a little bit more.

Fast forward to now, and his release from the program was part of the fallout from the firing of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. He was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and was arrested as a suspect in an alleged assault.

It will be interesting to see what happens with some of the other recruits who were planning on being with the team, especially with this type of news coming out.

Ludwig will now prepare to join the next team that heavily recruited him, and he picked a good program to be a part of. As the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoffs, Texas Tech will not know who they play yet on Jan. 1.