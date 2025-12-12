The New Orleans Saints are 3-10 heading into Week 15, but they can sweep a season series. They beat the Carolina Panthers the first time around, winning 17-7, and are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints will have to do it without Alvin Kamara, however, as he will be out with an injury.

“Kellen Moore said Alvin Kamara (Knee/Ankle) is OUT for Sunday's game,” the team's official social media account posted.

Kamara left the Saints' Week 13 matchup with the Falcons due to an injury and has not played since. Devin Neal has taken the job and run with it, scoring a touchdown in the win over the Buccaneers. Neal combined with fellow rookie, quarterback Tyler Shough, to upset the Buccaneers. Now, they can make more of an impact in the NFC South race.

Article Continues Below

Kamara was in trade rumors ahead of the November deadline, but did not leave New Orleans. He was drafted by the Saints in the famed 2017 class and has been a great producer for the team ever since. Even in a lost season with an injury, he has nearly 700 total yards.

The Saints will have to undergo some serious roster renovations in the offseason. Kamara has one year left before hitting unrestricted free agency, which could reignite the trade conversations in the offseason. If he wants to remain with the Saints, that may only take him so far. Playoff contenders with struggling run games, like the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, could be on the phone for Kamara.

The Saints have three games to go after the Week 15 clash with the Panthers. They close out their home schedule in Week 16 with a game against the New York Jets. Then, they finish on the road against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. Can the Saints pull off a few more wins?