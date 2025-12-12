When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz to a $69 million contract, many saw it as the snag of the MLB Winter Meetings. But it's easy to forget that the Dodgers made the same move last season. Yes, the Dodgers signed Tanner Scott to a $72 million contract to be their closer. Ultimately, that is not what happened.

Scott struggled mightily in 2025, going 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 23 saves, and a career-high 10 blown saves over 61 appearances. Then, he sustained an injury before the playoffs, leaving the Dodgers with no trustworthy closer. That is why they used Yoshinobu Yamamoto to close things out in Game 7, a day after he started Game 6. They didn't have anyone else.

It's safe to say the Dodgers' bullpen was a disaster last season. Things got so bad that they earned an unwanted record for futility. With the Dodgers signing Diaz, they are getting someone they believe is incredibly reliable. Diaz went 6-3 with a 1.63 ERA and 28 saves over 62 games. While those are good stats, here is why this acquisition could backfire.

Dodgers' receiver volatility makes Diaz a major gamble

The world has seen what happens when Diaz is pitching well. However, it has also seen what happens when he does badly. To date, Diaz has never had two consecutive seasons with an ERA under 2.00. The last four seasons represent a troubling pattern, where he has followed up an elite season with one that is merely passable.

With this signing, the Dodgers are now paying approximately $39 million to two relievers. Yes, the Dodgers can afford it, and will likely shatter the luxury tax, but it also paints a picture of troubling figures. While the Dodgers have not let it become an issue, it could eventually. Scott has been injured, and Diaz has never been consistent. Although Diaz will be the closer, what happens if he starts to struggle?

Article Continues Below

Injury history and declining consistency

Diaz has only had one major injury, and it happened in 2023 during the World Baseball Classic. Coincidentally, there will be a World Baseball Classic in 2026. What happens if Diaz pitches and sustains another injury? Scott suffered an injury last season, forcing the Dodgers to go in a different direction.

There is massive excitement about the Diaz signing, but he needs to stay healthy. Likewise, Scott must bounce back. They may have won the World Series twice without a dependable closer, but that eventually will backfire. Other teams are improving, and the Dodgers must firmly establish a shutdown guy who can close games, as they cannot rely on Yamamoto every time.

Dodgers' risk of repeating a mistake they made last year

The Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, so the mistake does not seem that awful. And while the Dodgers will continue to be active in free agency, they cannot afford to sign a new closer every season. It gets to a point where every reliever on the team will be highly paid and underperforming.

The Dodgers seemingly have won the free agency race again. But they must establish defined roles if they wish to continue winning titles. Diaz and Scott will both be making a lot of money to pitch in high-leverage situations. With the entire league attempting to take them down, the boys in blue need these two more than ever. Using starting pitchers to close out playoff games does not always work. They got away with it before, but their luck eventually will run out.