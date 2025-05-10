Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t one to hide from accountability — even after an exhausting overtime battle in a hostile environment. Following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 113-104 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, the All-NBA guard took ownership of his team’s late-game struggles.

“In those moments when a game slows down, it usually comes down to your best players making shots and making plays,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I didn't do a good enough job of that tonight.”

SGA finished the night with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, but his shooting woes loomed large. He went 7-for-22 from the field, missed all six of his 3-point attempts, and didn’t attempt a single shot during overtime. That absence of aggression in the clutch allowed the battle-tested Nuggets to pull away with an 11-2 run in the extra period and take a 2-1 series lead.

“I don’t ever want to show them that I’m defeated or mad,” he added, smiling as he walked off the court despite taunts from Denver fans. “Nothing’s written. The series is definitely not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about.”

Thunder lose in OT to Nuggets

It was a tough finish for a Thunder team that had dismantled the Nuggets by 43 points in Game 2 and looked ready to carry that momentum into Ball Arena. But the defending champs — led by Jamal Murray’s 27 points and Aaron Gordon’s 22 — leaned on their experience and home-court advantage to reclaim control of the series.

“We are in the process of becoming a great team,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “We’ve checked a lot of boxes in that process. One thing that it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs… and we’ve got to rise to the challenge.”

Despite a shaky night from Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points, 16 rebounds, and eight turnovers while missing all 10 of his 3-point attempts, the Nuggets found ways to respond. Jokic opened the overtime period with a layup, and from there, the Nuggets never trailed again.

On the Thunder’s side, Jalen Williams led with 32 points and Chet Holmgren added 18. But without Gilgeous-Alexander commanding the offense in the extra five minutes, OKC managed just one basket in nine overtime possessions.

Still, Daigneault saw growth in his young squad.

“It was a really hard-fought game by both teams,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy game for anybody.”

Game 4 tips off Sunday afternoon in Denver. For Oklahoma City to even the series, Gilgeous-Alexander knows the weight falls squarely on his shoulders.

“I’ll be better,” he said. “It’s all part of the process.”