Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his red-hot 2025 campaign by scoring 26 points in a 123-115 victory versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night at the Moda Center. By doing so, Gilgeous-Alexander now owns a 93-game streak of 20-plus point performances, overtaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 92-game streak and claiming the second-longest such streak in NBA history, behind only Chamberlain’s 126-game run from 1961 to 1963.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 8-of-15 from the field, 0-of-3 from three-point range, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, adding five assists, four rebounds, and a steal in 36 minutes. Although he had managed just 16 points with four minutes remaining, the reigning MVP exploded down the stretch, scoring 10 points to secure the win. His fadeaway with 4:18 left stretched Oklahoma City's lead to 107-100, a crucial basket in a game with 28 lead changes.

The Thunder improved to 20-1, the best start since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors started 21-0. They have lost just once so far this season, against Portland on Nov. 5. Sunday’s game was a nail-biter, with the Trail Blazers holding a 55-54 lead at halftime and challenging Oklahoma City throughout the game.

Supporting Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Williams chipped in 16 points and eight boards in his second game back from wrist surgery. Belgian guard Ajay Mitchell was crucial in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 17 points, including a dagger pull-up jumper with one minute left. Isaiah Joe also contributed 15 points, going 3-of-6 from three.

Portland’s Deni Avdija racked up a triple-double, 31 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Thunder’s finishing kick. Oklahoma City’s 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter shifted momentum, with Kenrich Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge.

The Thunder, playing without Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic, leveraged their depth and experience to push their winning streak to 12 games. Oklahoma City will look to continue its historic season when it visits the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.