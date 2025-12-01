DeMeco Ryans dropped a truth bomb regarding CJ Stroud's strong performance in the Houston Texans' win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to Week 13, Stroud has been absent from the Texans' last three games. He was in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering the injury in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. Houston had Davis Mills command the position in those three games, going 3-0 in those contests.

Stroud returned to the field against Indianapolis and made big progress on his form. He completed 22 passes out of 35 attempts for 276 yards and an interception.

Ryans reflected on Stroud's performance after the game, via reporter DJ Bien-Aime. He was proud of the star quarterback for having solid management of the drives and is optimistic on the future outlook of the season.

“I thought C.J. did a really nice job coming back, missing a lot of time. I know there's some throws he would like to have back. But overall, I though he managed the drives really well,” Ryans said.

“For him, coming back, not playing in a few weeks here, I thought he did a really nice job of, if this of where he's starting, it's only up from here. So, I'm excited to see how he continues to progress.”

How CJ Stroud, Texans played against Colts

The Texans will benefit from having CJ Stroud back in the fold, especially after they stunned the Colts 20-16 on the road.

It was a defensive battle for most of the game. Houston scored in all four quarters while preventing the potent Indianapolis offense from creating explosive plays. This resulted in the visitors securing a huge win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Texans' touchdowns came from the run game. Woody Marks dominated the carries as he finished with 19 rushes for 64 yards. Nick Chubb and Nico Collins came next with 10 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Collins led the receiving attack with five catches for 98 yards. Jayden Higgins came next with five receptions for 65 yards, while Dalton Schultz caught seven passes for 55 yards.

Houston improved to a 7-5 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs while trailing the Buffalo Bills and Colts.

The Texans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Chiefs on Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.