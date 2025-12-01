The Seattle Seahawks unleashed a defensive clinic on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Seattle's 26-0 romp marked the first shutout in 10 years for the Seahawks. The performance became enough for DeMarcus Lawrence to send a warning to future offenses.

An NSFW warning that is.

Lawrence fired off the blunt warning via longtime Seahawks reporter John Boyle at the podium — directed at the next five opponents left.

“They line up—excuse my language—they get f—– up,” Lawrence said.

The long veteran defender is igniting a new defensive era in the Pacific Northwest. And a new identity in the post-Legion of Boom realm.

How dominating Seahawks defense, DeMarcus Lawrence looked vs. Vikings

Lawrence feels he's in a “dope brotherhood” in coming over to Seattle's locker room.

He came to the PNW bringing a lengthy sack history from the Dallas Cowboys. He showed his hustle on this forced fumble where he resorts to the “peanut punch” to create the turnover.

The veteran DeMarcus Lawrence making plays! Forces a fumble and Seattle takes over 😮 MINvsSEA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wDb8V0Q258 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Lawrence additionally became responsible in forcing the pick six on Max Brosmer. He applied the pressure in creating the errant throw to Ernest Jones.

ERNEST JONES WITH A 84-YARD PICK-SIX 🤯 WHAT A PLAY FOR THE SEAHAWKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lo7u1Juk15 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

His presence and play has won over a Seahawks legend in Richard Sherman, who posted this glowing review of Lawrence.

“What a year Demarcus Lawrence is having!!! In year 12 making a HUGE impact for the Seahawks. Forced an errant pass that lead to a pick-six, got a sack in this game and just forced a fumble that ended up being another turnover that the Seahawks recovered! Already had a game with multiple TDs,” Sherman posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Lawrence played with elite defenders before in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. But he bluntly said the Mike Macdonald-led Seahawks defense is the best one he's ever played on. This unit surrendered just 162 yards of offense and forced five takeaways against Minnesota. The 2025 Seattle defense has implemented a swagger that has Lawrence thinking field violence, even with NSFW language to describe it.