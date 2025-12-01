For Texas A&M, Week 14 was supposed to be a chance to cap an undefeated season with a victory over their bitter rivals. They were supposed to solidify their case for a College Football Playoff berth. Instead, the night became a harsh reminder of how quickly momentum can shift. It showed how brutally a rivalry game can expose a team’s flaws. The Aggies watched a 10-3 halftime lead evaporate into a 27-17 defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. The loss was defined by defensive breakdowns, offensive stagnation, and missed opportunities in the game’s most critical moments.

Farewell, perfect season

Before a roaring crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas A&M football appeared to be in control early. The defense limited Texas to a single field goal through two quarters. Meanwhile, the Aggies’ offense did just enough to grab the lead heading into halftime. The second half, though, delivered a different story. It was a devastating unraveling that saw Texas score 24 unanswered points. The Longhorns ran through A&M’s once-stout front and shut down an offense that could not generate a meaningful answer.

The defeat was punctuated by a chaotic ending. Texas A&M threw a pair of late interceptions from quarterback Marcel Reed. A visibly frustrated Mike Elko spoke at the post-game podium. Ultimately, the Aggies were undone by issues entirely of their own making.

Here we will look at and discuss the Texas A&M Longhorns most to blame for their first loss of season against Texas.

Second-half defensive collapse

For 30 minutes, Texas A&M’s defense played like one of the SEC’s elite units. For the next 30, it played like a shell of itself. They could not contain the Longhorns’ adjustments or their surging ground attack. That collapse became the defining factor in the Aggies’ first loss of the season.

The run defensewas one of A&M’s strengths early in the year. Here, though, they were repeatedly carved apart by Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner. For the second straight season, Wisner torched the Aggies. This time, he erupted for 155 yards on 8.2 yards per carry. He broke tackles and gashed an A&M front that suddenly looked outmatched. Gap discipline broke down. Edge containment vanished. Missed tackles piled up. Texas controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the second half, and the Aggies never adjusted.

The run defense, however, wasn’t the only issue. The secondary suffered its most costly breakdown of the season when safety Dalton Brooks was baited out of position. That left Ryan Wingo wide open for a 29-yard touchdown that gave Texas its first lead. It was a coverage bust emblematic of a defense that lost both communication and composure as the game slipped away.

The lack of pressure on quarterback Arch Manning further compounded the collapse. Senior edge rusher Cashius Howell had a surprisingly ineffective outing. The Aggies generated almost no meaningful pressure. They just allowed Manning time to survey and attack the weak spots in the secondary.

Offensive stagnation

Yes, the defense’s collapse was glaring. That said, the offense’s inability to sustain drives or capitalize on opportunities was equally damaging. After a steady first half, the Aggies completely lost rhythm in the second. They scored just seven points and failed to answer any of Texas’ surging momentum.

Reed battled through an ankle injury suffered before halftime, and it showed. His mobility disappeared. His mechanics faltered. Reed's decision-making soured as the game tightened. He threw for 180 yards but also tossed two critical late-game interceptions. Those extinguished any hope of a comeback. Even before those turnovers, his accuracy and timing were off as the offense became one-dimensional.

The most glaring offensive turning point came early in the third quarter. Facing a manageable fourth-and-one, the Aggies committed a false start. That turned a chance to extend their lead into a drive-killing punt. Momentum swung instantly, and Texas seized it.

In the second half, every time Texas responded with points, A&M failed to respond in kind. Drives stalled. Play-calling grew conservative. Execution wilted. Even the usually reliable run game lacked consistency and punch when the Aggies needed it most.

Head coach Mike Elko admitted afterward that the team “missed too many chances.” Instead of playing with urgency, the Aggies found themselves on their heels, watching Texas dictate the game’s pace and tempo.

Major postseason implications

Losing to Texas is painful in any season. Losing to Texas in a year where an undefeated record and potential playoff berth were on the line? Devastating.

The Aggies’ flaws were put front and center: run defense inconsistency, reliance on Reed’s health, lack of in-game offensive adjustments. Sure, the officiating and atmosphere were talking points after the game. Still, the truth is clearer: A&M lost this one because they were outplayed and out-executed in every meaningful second-half sequence.

Texas took control. A&M failed to respond. The noise of the Longhorns’ celebration bleeding into Elko’s press conference was fitting. The Longhors earned the right to celebrate. Texas A&M was left with the silence of missed opportunities.

If the Aggies want to recover and preserve their postseason aspirations, they must confront the collapse honestly. Because the tape and the result leave no doubt: this loss was on them.