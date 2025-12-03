The Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing to prove that last season's championship was no fluke, as they hold the league's best record at 20-1 entering their game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Thunder put their 12-game winning streak on the line in their visit to Chase Center. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry due to a quad contusion.

With the way the team has been dominating opponents, many are already talking about the possibility of Oklahoma City beating Golden State's 73-9 record—the best in league history—in the 2015-16 season.

Before tip-off, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Oklahoma City's campaign and what it takes to win 70 games. Kerr was also part of the Chicago Bulls when they had a 72-10 record in the 1995-96 season.

“Overall, a team mindset of zero agendas. Just win every night. Obviously, great talent. But I think high-IQ players. The two teams you're referring to that I was part of, both had really, really high IQs individually and as a team,” said Kerr, as reported by Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

“That’s what I see with OKC, really, really smart players, great coach, really connected. They're on pace to shatter the record. It’s pretty remarkable what they're doing.”

The 60-year-old Kerr has been a winner in his entire career, so he definitely knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop.

While the Thunder, led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, haven't openly stated that they're gunning for the best record in league history, it presumably has crossed their minds.

OKC has the highest point differential this season at a whopping 325 points before the game against Golden State.