Desmond Bane delivered his biggest performance since joining the Orlando Magic, but it was Anthony Black’s final defensive stand that decided Friday night’s NBA Cup matchup. The Magic secured a 112–109 victory over the Detroit Pistons to close out East Group B play with a perfect 4–0 record, powered by Bane’s 37-point eruption and Black’s game-winning block on Duncan Robinson’s three-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Bane set the tone for Orlando throughout the night, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 13-for-25 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free throw line in 39 minutes. His two-way presence stabilized the Magic during a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured multiple momentum swings.

After the win, Bane praised Black’s impact and the play that sealed the game.

“That’s what he does. I mean, he’s a game changer, man,” Bane said. “I mean what he can do on the defensive end, his spark getting downhill playing in transition on offense – really, really, really good young player and glad that he’s on our team.”

Anthony Black’s clutch block against Pistons caps breakout two-way performance

Black delivered one of the most complete performances of his young career, contributing 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals along with the decisive block. He shot 6-for-17 from the floor, 3-for-6 from the free throw line and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc across 32 minutes, posting a team-high +27 off the bench.

The crucial block came on a designed Pistons action aimed at freeing Robinson for a quick look from deep. Black said he did not realize how cleanly he executed the contest until reviewing the play afterward.

“I really don’t know. I was just looking at Duncan cause they said they was trying to do a play to get it off the rim and hit him so I didn’t see it until I went in the locker room,” Black said. “That was crazy. Ball came off the rim so smooth, but I was just face guarding him and I felt him get the ball, just try to get a hand up and impact.”

Head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted Black’s composure and aggression, noting his defensive presence from the moment he entered the game.

“Yeah, he did a heck of a job,” Mosley said. “Anthony Black first of all, he played with such a level of aggression and poise and toughness about him tonight. That’s what we continue to need from him. That’s what we’re going to continue to need from him, but I think that last block was big and doing it without fouling, them not getting three off for the game, I think was huge.”

Magic’s surge into NBA Cup quarterfinals fueled by Black’s continued rise

Black’s emergence has been one of the defining developments of Orlando’s early season. The third-year guard is averaging career highs with 13 points, three rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.3% from three across 20 games and four starts.

He also discussed the significance of the win against a Pistons team that has been among the league’s strongest to begin the season. Detroit entered the matchup at 15–3 after having its 13-game franchise-record-tying winning streak snapped by the Boston Celtics in its previous outing.

“Just that we’re tough, you know, we withstood their runs – they’re a physical team, a tough team, I felt like we met them,” Black said. “We brought that to them today, and I think we just did a good job combating that, staying the course, weathering the storm, and then making big plays down the stretch like Wendell, Dez, and then those free throws to seal the game.”

Orlando’s win secured its spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, where the Magic will host the Miami Heat (13-6) on Dec. 9 at the Kia Center.

“Super happy, you know, last year we went to Milwaukee and played a game that we felt like we should have won so it's definitely another opportunity for us to come out, play at the crib, play a meaningful game, playoff style basketball, and just see what we got, try to make it to Vegas,” Black said.

With the victory, the Magic improved to 12–8 on the season. They return home to begin a four-game homestand Monday night against the Chicago Bulls (9-9).