After making a run to the American League Championship Series, the Seattle Mariners are looking to bring Jorge Polanco back into the mix. However, their talks with the now free agent have hit a snag.

The second baseman is seeking a four-year contract, something the Mariners so far have been reluctant to do. Working against the franchise is the fact that the Pittsburgh Pirates are hot on Polanco's tail, via Ryan Divish and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

“Polanco’s initial ask, sources say, was for a four-year contract,” Divish and Jude wrote. “The Mariners are believed to have offered two years for the 32-year-old second baseman/designated hitter.”

“The Pirates have been aggressively pursuing offensive upgrades, and they have been linked to Polanco,”

Article Continues Below

Polanco has spent the past two years in Seattle, meaning he has clear expectations of the organization. On the flip side, the Mariners hold Polanco in high esteem. The Pirates may be more willing to offer the infielder an offer closer to his contract demands. But based on where both teams are standing, a Mariners return may be more appealing. That is of course if Seattle still offers a contract to his liking.

Over his two years and 256 games with the Mariners, Polanco has hit .241 with 42 home runs and 123 RBIs. During the 2025 campaign, the infielder put up a .265 batting average with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs and six stolen bases.

After nearly making the World Series, the Mariners are looking to get over the hump in 2026. While they're hopeful to do so with Polanco in their lineup, Seattle is set to face competition.