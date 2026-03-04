Even after Stephen A. Smith's monologue on First Take, the New Orleans Pelicans social media team is undeterred. Smith fired back at the Pelicans after they posted a video of Stephen A. Smith's athletic lowlights following his comments about Zion Williamson.

Smith rehashed rumors that Williamson was a “food addict” and had weight issues in his time with the Pelicans, which sparked the back-and-forth.

“Nothing was made up. The information that emanated about Zion Williamson, yeah, it came from inside the organization. It came from people even closer than that to Zion Williamson. I'm a leave it at that,” Smith said on Tuesday. “People that called up and encouraged us to get his a** because of the things he was doing. You got people that are alcoholics, you got people that are drug addicts, and stuff like that. What was Zion's problem? Food! Food addict!”

On Wednesday morning's edition of First Take, Smith went scorched earth, even going as far as to claim that he's more relevant than the Pelicans organization.

“My popularity is bigger than anybody on your team outside of Zion… 65 games have been played and you’re still searching for your 20th victory. Yall are horrible! Yall have been trash! That is the reality…. You’re worth about 3.55B right now. That ranks 29th out of 30 teams in the NBA. This is your 24th year in the NBA. You used to be the Hornets, now you’re the Pelicans, that’s 2 nicknames. That’s how many playoff victories you have… You got the time to clap back at me, at least tell America why. It’s the only thing that can make you relevant.”

5-minute monologue to a former NBA player on how to shoot https://t.co/SD4gBMwMrY pic.twitter.com/QWdFMgGN4i — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 4, 2026

But even after the rant, the Pelicans decided to go after Smith again. NBA on ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson chimed in, asking the Pelicans to stop trolling Stephen A. Smith. The Pelicans then posted a video of a man imitating boxing moves with a caption on the video saying, “Unc trippin’ again.”

The caption for the tweet says, “5 minute monologue to a former NBA player on how to shoot,” sarcastically responding to what Jefferson said in the post. The feud is bound to stop soon, but it's clear that the Pelicans aren't ready to let up.