The New England Patriots made some big news before free agency started when they announced they would be cutting Stefon Diggs. The news comes after Diggs spent the past year with New England and went to the Super Bowl. Now, the Patriots are missing a serious threat at receiver, and one potential option is a trade for AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the most recent episode of “NFL Live,” former quarterback Chase Daniel said that he thinks the best target for the Patriots is AJ Brown. He said he would be an excellent fit because he knows Mike Vrabel and would be a great addition to Drake Maye, helping him continue to grow as an NFL quarterback.

“They have to get a true, boundary X receiver who can do it all. … I love the fit of A.J. Brown there,” Daniel said.

The issue is that the asking price is way too high. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are looking for a “Quinnen Williams-esque” package for Brown, which is a high price for a 29-year-old wide receiver.

In that instance, the Dallas Cowboys traded a first-round and a second-round pick, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, for Williams in 2025.

Diggs had a $26.5 million cap hit for the 2026 season, after leading the Patriots with 85 receptions and 1,013 receiving yards. New England would free up $16.8 million on the cap if the team releases Diggs. They save up to $20.8 million if they cut Diggs with a post-June 1 designation.

The issue is the cap hit around a Brown trade. If Brown gets traded before June 1, the Eagles would incur a dead cap charge of $43,515,106. If he remains on the roster in 2026, Brown would count for $23.3 million.

As much as a Patriots trade would make sense, it feels like the asking price might be too much for New England. Even though Brown had a down year in 2025, he still totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. A change of scenery seems like the best fit for Brown after he has been seen as erratic on the sidelines with coaches and his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, but it's a matter of whether a deal still works.