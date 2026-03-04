As Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy attempts to squeeze out one more championship run led by head coach Steve Kerr and All-Star Stephen Curry, he couldn't imagine doing so without veteran forward Draymond Green. Ahead of a critical offseason, some believe the Warriors will have to trade Green to improve its aging roster, which others thought would have happened before this year's deadline.

Dunleavy Jr. addressed the Warriors' future recently, per The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami.

“For me, it’s hard to picture this team without Steph, without Draymond, without Steve,” Dunleavy said. “I don’t really picture those things. But … if we’re operating in absolutes, it’s impossible for me to guarantee anything. But we want Draymond here, we want him to finish his career here, just like we do Steph. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be back.”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. watched the Warriors lose Jimmy Butler III to a season-ending ACL injury, which was a devastating blow to the regular season. Golden State is 31-30, which is the eighth-best record in the Western Conference.

Steve Kerr keeps it real about Warriors' Draymond Green

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about Draymond Green's approach at this stage of his career. Green's leadership by example still resonates. While father time remains undefeated, Draymond still finds way to impact winning, Kerr said, per the Tom Tolbert Show.

“You take away all the threats around him and it just gets really frustrating for him and for our team. It makes things really difficult, just in terms of rhythm and flow. He’s done a great job of doing the things we’re asking him to do. Handling the ball less at the top of the key. Screening and diving more in ball screens. Running the floor and getting to the corners instead of trailing the play,” Kerr said at the 28:34 mark on the Tom Tolbert Show.

“He’s doing all these things, everything we’re asking. He’s keeping a great attitude on the bench and in the locker room, but he’s frustrated. All the frustration that comes along with getting older and not being able to do the things you could a few years prior. It’s all playing into it and he’s handling it really, really well,” Kerr concluded.

Kerr and the Warriors lost to the Clippers 114-101 on Monday.