Indianapolis Colts defensive back Sauce Gardner is willing to do something illegal to ensure that wide receiver Alec Pierce stays in town — jokingly, of course.

Amid news that Pierce could test the waters of the NFL free agency, Gardner hopped on social media and shared his hilarious plan.

“Should I lock Alec Pierce in my basement and force him to sign the contract papers?” Gardner wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Colts should also want Pierce to remain, and they have to show it in the form of a hefty new contract for the former Cincinnati Bearcats star wide receiver.

Pierce has taken his game up a level in each of the last two seasons. After posting a total of 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions and 69 targets through 16 games in the 2024 NFL season, he set a new career high in the 2025 campaign with 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches and 84 targets in 15 games.

Pierce entered the league in 2022, when the Colts selected him in the second round (53rd overall) of that year's NFL draft before signing a four-year, $6.6 million contract with Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones, whom Indianapolis franchise tagged, is expected to be the Colts' starter under center in 2026, and he also likely wants to see his top downfield weapon return.

With the Colts deciding not to use a franchise tag on Pierce, he can potentially leave the team this offseason, and there shouldn't be a lack of interest in him from teams outside of Indianapolis.