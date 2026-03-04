ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon publicly criticized Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, accusing the four-time Defensive Player of the Year of “whining” about offensive touches following recent comments tied to teammate Kyle Anderson.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, MacMahon addressed Gobert’s remarks and suggested the veteran center should remain focused on the role that has helped Minnesota find success this season.

“Rudy… who’s got the ball? Anthony Edwards has the ball. These are the same kind of comments that used to get under Donovan Mitchell’s skin back in the day in Utah. Now fortunately, Ant’s got some real thick skin. I mean that kind of stuff bounces off but Rudy, you guys are rolling. You don't need to be whining about not touching the ball. Protect the rim, as you've done to get four defensive player of the year awards. Run the floor, rebound, set screens, roll. If you don’t touch the ball much, who cares? You’re winning. This ain’t the time to be rocking the boat.”

MacMahon’s comments came shortly after Gobert spoke about Anderson, who recently returned to the Timberwolves after signing with the team last week following a buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gobert addressed Anderson’s playmaking ability after Minnesota’s 117–110 victory over Memphis on Tuesday. In discussing what Anderson adds to the offense, Gobert initially made a lighthearted remark about ball movement.

“I think just passing the ball … Yeah, someone that is looking to pass the ball to his teammates.”

Gobert later clarified that Anderson’s value extends beyond that comment, emphasizing his ability to connect the offense and facilitate opportunities for others.

“But yeah, he’s a connector. So, someone that makes plays for his teammates.”

Anderson previously spent parts of three seasons with the Timberwolves before departing for the Golden State Warriors. He was later traded to the Miami Heat last season, then moved again in the offseason to the Utah Jazz before Utah dealt him to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. Following a buyout in Memphis, Anderson returned to Minnesota, giving the Timberwolves another experienced ball-handler and facilitator alongside All-Star guard Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota has maintained strong momentum in the Western Conference during the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves improved to 39-23 following Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies and currently sit fourth in the conference standings.

Gobert remains a central figure in the team’s defensive identity. Known for rim protection and rebounding, the French center has built a decorated career highlighted by four Defensive Player of the Year awards and multiple All-Star selections.

The Timberwolves will look to extend their current four-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET as Minnesota continues a three-game homestand.