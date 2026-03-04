The Detroit Tigers enter the 2026 MLB season looking to take the next step forward after a successful season. They already boast the league's best starting pitcher, two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

But the front office did not rest on its laurels. The Tigers went out and signed free agent Framber Valdez to shore up the top of the rotation.

On Wednesday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch was asked about his thoughts on the team's pitching depth.

“All of a sudden, you look up. Casey Mize is in the rotation, Jack Flaherty, Skubal. This is the first time where we walk in, and five starters are pretty much named to start the spring—and good ones.

“We feel like every day when we roll up to the game, we have a chance to beat you [with our starting pitching].”

Skubal is, of course, the ace of the staff. But Valdez is a rock-solid No. 2 starter for any rotation. Flaherty, while struggling to live up to initial expectations, can be counted on as a middle-of-the-rotation guy. Mize is coming off a solid season and the best year of his young career.

Then they have the ageless wonder, Justin Verlander.

Verlander returned to the Tigers this offseason after spending nine years away from the club.

Detroit finished last season 87-75, just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. But they are clearly moving in the right direction.

If Hinch's assertion is correct, a division title may be in the cards this season.