The Denver Nuggets are considered one of the potential contenders in the Western Conference, with a solid roster featuring strong depth. The Nuggets added to that potential depth this week with the signing of David Roddy to a two-way contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Nuggets already had all three of their two-way contract roster spots filled, so they waived Tamar Bates to facilitate the signing of David Roddy, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The addition of Roddy is interesting for the Nuggets in that he is coming off a breakout performance with Team USA during the recent FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. During the two-game schedule last week, Roddy was one of the team’s top standouts.

In Team USA’s first game against the Dominican Republic, he scored eight points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. He had a breakout game in the win against Mexico with a team-high 20 points. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the 3-points line in that win.

Roddy’s opportunity with the Nuggets isn’t his first go-round in the NBA. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he began his career in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies. After one and a half seasons, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of a multi-team deal that netted the Suns Royce O’Neale.

Following the 2023-24 season, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks waived him during the 2024-25 season, and he spent the rest of the season playing brief stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets. He was a part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant-to-the-Rockets trade involving multiple teams. The deal landed him back with the Hawks, who promptly waived him.

Roddy had been playing with the Raptors 905 in the G League before he was called up to Team USA, and then eventually the Nuggets.