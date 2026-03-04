Nine years into his NBA career, Bam Adebayo's defensive impact remains undeniable. The Miami Heat star's defensive prowess was on full display during Tuesday's blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Adebayo tied his career-high with six steals and added a block as Miami held Brooklyn to 98 points on 33-of-86 (38.4 percent) shooting. Following the performance, the 28-year-old was asked whether being left off last year's All-Defense team has served as motivation this season.

“I think people get tired of seeing consistency. It gets boring when you see somebody doing it over and over again,” Adebayo replied. “But also, the criteria has shifted as I’ve gotten older in this league. You’ve got guys making it who aren’t making the playoffs; they’re at the bottom of the league in record. You see some crazy stuff happening now. I don’t know if it’s just voter fatigue, but I’m always gonna be First-Team All-Defense. That’ll never change. No matter what the voters say. My peers know it. I can have moments where I can have six steals and affect the game, where I have the highest plus-minus. This is who I am. This is how I got in the league. This is how I got minutes. That side will never change.”

Adebayo was selected second team All-Defense three straight years from 2020 to 2023 before his first first-team selection in 2024. After being left off last year's team, he's anchored a Miami defense that ranks fourth in the NBA this season.

Bam Adebayo sets the record straight on his place in NBA's defensive hierarchy

The Heat have posted a 110.65 defensive rating during Adebayo's minutes. They allow 4.8 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the court vs. off, the sixth-highest defensive rating swing among 20 big men who have played over 1,500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

“He sets the tone,” Erik Spoelstra said of Adebayo's impact. “In that first quarter [against the Nets], I think he had four steals, and then he had a couple blocks. In the first half, really anchoring our defense. And these are two very good defensive games, back-to-back. Our defense has been good all year, but we needed to really step up to a high level to finish out this regular season.”

The Heat are battling to avoid falling into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the fourth straight season. Miami, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic are separated by a half game for the East's sixth through eighth seeds.