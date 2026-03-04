The Golden State Warriors received an encouraging update regarding Kristaps Porzingis as the team prepares to begin a three-game road trip starting Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Porzingis is traveling with the Warriors to Houston, signaling a positive step in his recovery from a recent illness that has sidelined him in recent games.

“Kristaps Porzingis is making the trip with the Warriors to Houston today, I’m told. No word yet on his playing status for next three (at Rockets, at Thunder, at Jazz) but notable development after staying back last road trip. He’s missed last five games with general illness,” Slater wrote Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Porzingis has been unavailable for Golden State’s last five games due to what the team described as a general illness. His presence on the trip suggests he is nearing a potential return, although the Warriors have not confirmed whether he will play during the upcoming stretch of games.

The 30-year-old joined the Warriors earlier this season following a trade with the Atlanta Hawks at the February deadline. Golden State acquired the versatile big man in a deal that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta.

Kristaps Porzingis nearing potential return as Warriors begin road trip

Article Continues Below

Porzingis made his Warriors debut on Feb. 19 in a 121-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. In that game, he recorded 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one block while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc in 17 minutes.

Across 18 games this season, including 12 starts, Porzingis is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range while playing 23.9 minutes per contest.

Golden State enters the road trip with a 31-30 record as it attempts to stabilize its position in the Western Conference standings. Following Thursday’s game against Houston, the Warriors are scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz before returning home.