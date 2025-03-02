The Philadelphia 76ers got some bad news days ago when it was announced that Joel Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season. That didn't stop them from coming out the next day and getting a big 126-119 win over the Golden State Warriors. It was Quentin Grimes who led the 76ers, as he finished with 44 points and shot 18-for-24 from the field.

While Grimes was set to do his post-game interview, Embiid came up and showed him love, then asked him “No 50?”

Grimes replied, “I'm waiting on you to come back.”

Unfortunately, Embiid will not be back for the rest of the season, so Grimes and the 76ers will have to do what they can without their best player.

Outside of Embiid being in and out of the lineup, it's been a rough season for the 76ers after coming in the year with bug expectations. Paul George was supposed to be the piece that takes them to the next level, but he's been dealing with injuries as well which has affected his play.

That recently led him to stop his podcast, and he explained his decision on doing so.

“It was something that was kind of racking in my head a little bit just because of [being] new to the city, being acclimated to Philadelphia,” George said. “I wanted to be all in regardless. I didn't want to take away from that experience of learning the city and being deep down into the city.

“It was always on the forefront,” he continued, “but it just came to a point where it was like, ‘All right, this is the time to take a step back for a second.’”

Tyrese Maxey has been the one bright spot for the 76ers, but there's only so much he can do. Now, the 76ers are hoping they can at least make a run at the end of the season and get into a Play-In spot.