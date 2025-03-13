According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson is projected to land with the Philadelphia 76ers as the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Johnson, 19, stands at 6-foot-6 and is currently averaging 20.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He recently had a 39-point outing in Texas' overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, adding four rebounds, two steals, and an assist while shooting 50% from the field and 63.6% from three. He is shooting 42.9% from the field and 39% from three-point range across 30 games, contributing to Texas’ 18-14 record this season.

Despite the 76ers finding success with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain before his season-ending injury, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo predicts that Philadelphia will prioritize selecting a player with higher upside rather than focusing on immediate roster fit.

76ers navigate injury setbacks while Tre Johnson emerges as potential draft target

Philadelphia has endured a difficult season, dealing with injuries to several key players. The team recently ruled out Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season, prioritizing his long-term health. In addition to Embiid’s absence, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Paul George, who has appeared in only 41 games this season, is consulting with doctors regarding treatment options for his groin and knee injuries. A decision on a potential procedure will come early next week.

The 76ers currently hold a 22-43 record, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference. The team has struggled recently, winning only two of its last eight games. With the season nearing its end, Philadelphia appears focused on securing a high draft pick to strengthen its roster for the future.

Johnson’s ability to score efficiently from all three levels makes him a compelling prospect for Philadelphia. His size and versatility provide upside as both a perimeter scorer and playmaker, which could complement the 76ers’ existing backcourt. While Maxey has emerged as a star, and McCain showed promise before his injury, adding another dynamic guard could bolster the team’s long-term outlook.

With the 2025 NBA Draft still months away, Johnson’s stock may continue to rise or shift based on postseason performances and pre-draft evaluations. For now, ESPN’s latest projections suggest that Philadelphia could look to secure one of college basketball’s top scorers in an effort to rebuild around its core players.