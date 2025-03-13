As Paul George combats various injuries and tries to return to the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran star is meeting with doctors and considering surgery to get himself right, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania reports the following: “Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week.”

With Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry also battling tough injuries and Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon out for the remainder of the season, the 76ers continue to play with shorthanded active rosters. George has missed four of the team's last five games, including the three most recent, and was ruled out in the fourth quarter of the lone game he played in due to his groin injury.

76ers' Paul George meeting with doctors to address injuries

Earlier this week, the 76ers announced that George is “receiving treatment and continuing to consult with physicians” and that he would be re-evaluated before their home game on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Charania's report suggests, at the very least, that George will not play in that game and will likely miss their back-to-back on Sunday (against the Dallas Mavericks) and Monday (against the Houston Rockets), which kicks off a six-game road trip.

George suffered a hyperextension in his left knee twice earlier in the season, delaying his debut with his new team. He also suffered an injury to the extensor tendon in his left pinky finger, which has required him to wear a splint on it, even during games.

At 22-43, the 76ers have fallen further out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Whether George returns or not, Philly's seven-year postseason streak seems almost certain to end this season.