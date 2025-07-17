On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins issued a strong warning to the Philadelphia 76ers regarding the future of All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Perkins expressed concern that organizational instability under general manager Daryl Morey could eventually push Maxey to request a trade.

Perkins criticized the current state of the franchise, pointing to a perceived lack of structure and culture since Morey assumed leadership of the front office.

“At one point we were looking at the Philadelphia 76ers – at one point we saw structure, we saw stability, we saw culture, and then all of a sudden since Daryl Morey has taken over this job, it’s gotten worse,” Perkins said.

He then turned his attention to the state of the team’s core, raising concerns over Joel Embiid’s ongoing health issues and the risk of losing Maxey.

“All of a sudden you’re looking at your franchise guy, one of your franchise guy’s not being able to start the season next year in Joel Embiid because he’s telling us right now, that his body is not right… which we already know. Paul George already underwent a procedure, now you look at your next guy in the diamond in the rough that you found in Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock,” Perkins said.

Kendrick Perkins warns instability could lead Tyrese Maxey to request trade from 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) slap hands after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perkins suggested that if the 76ers continue to trend in a direction marked by instability, Maxey could look to leave the franchise.

“They’re on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey and when I say on the clock… because if they keep trending in this direction of no culture and no stability, guess what? Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out of Philadelphia and we know who his agent is, it’s Rich Paul. And Rich Paul don’t give a damn. I’m telling you this – this is something I know,” Perkins continued.

Maxey, 24, has steadily developed into one of the franchise’s foundational players since being selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2024 and also earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. The following season, he averaged a career-high 26.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 43.7% from the field and 33.7% from three in 37.7 minutes per game, though injuries limited him to a career-low 52 appearances.

Philadelphia’s 2024–25 campaign was derailed by injuries to key players, including Embiid and George, resulting in a 24–58 finish and a 13th-place spot in the Eastern Conference. The disappointing record positioned the team to secure the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which they used to select V.J. Edgecombe.

As the 76ers enter the 2025–26 season, attention remains focused on their ability to build around Maxey and Embiid while maintaining long-term roster stability. Perkins’ remarks highlight growing external concern about the direction of the franchise and the potential long-term ramifications if change does not occur.

