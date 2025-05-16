May 15, 2025 at 9:39 PM ET

Devin Booker is known for draining jumpers on the hardwood — but his swing in the batter’s box is grabbing just as much attention. The Phoenix Suns star posted a clip on Instagram of himself launching a monster home run during a casual batting practice session.

Dressed in oversized shorts, a white tee, and a backward cap, Booker effortlessly cranked a pitch over the left-field fence, casually calling his shot before stepping in: “It's left field for sure.”

The video quickly went viral, catching the attention of none other than Major League Baseball itself.

“Devin Booker hitting some j̶u̶m̶p̶e̶r̶s̶ nukes 🤯,” MLB posted on X (formerly Twitter), quoting the video with a six-word caption that flipped Booker’s identity as a scorer into slugger status.

Rockers not looking to trade for Devin Booker

The unexpected moonshot coincided with the announcement of Booker’s latest sneaker drop — the Nike Book 1 “Valley” — set to release on May 15. Booker included a promo photo of the new kicks with the caption, “Always buckets. Never a drought.” Apparently, that motto now applies to baseballs too.

Off the court, Booker’s name continues to float in trade chatter — though one key suitor appears to be stepping back. According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Sam Amick, the Houston Rockets have cooled on their interest in the Suns star.

“The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case,” the report states, noting the emergence of Jalen Green and concerns over Booker’s down year.

Whether Booker remains in Phoenix long-term or not, he’s making it clear: if the basketball thing ever gets boring, the MLB might want to keep a roster spot open.

Until then? Nukes only.