Devin Booker has made it clear—he is not ready to say goodbye to Hooters. The Phoenix Suns star reacted with heartbreak upon hearing the news that the iconic wing spot may be filing for bankruptcy. His plea, “Plz don't go @Hooters,” resonated with fans, racking up over 120,000 likes. As the news spread, DoorDash swooped in with an offer that might ease the pain, per TheSpun.

The delivery service acknowledged Booker’s sorrow, tweeting, “@DevinBook … Know how much this hurts. To make you feel better, we got you on free wings until they close.” Whether that means a never-ending supply of Hooters wings for the All-Star guard or a temporary fix remains unclear, but one thing is certain—Booker won’t be going wingless anytime soon.

The Fight to Save an Icon

Hooters has been struggling, with several locations closing across the country and reports indicating the company is working with a law firm on a potential bankruptcy filing. The fate of the beloved chain remains uncertain, but that hasn’t stopped fans from rallying behind it.

Booker isn't the only athlete mourning the possible loss. Kevin Love called Hooters an “absolute institution” and suggested that Booker and teammate Kevin Durant might be the ones to save it. A viral AI-generated image of the two enjoying wings together quickly spread online, amplifying the movement.

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac also refused to accept defeat, declaring on X, “Not on my watch.” With sports figures stepping in to voice their support, Hooters' future remains a topic of heated discussion.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker has yet to respond to DoorDash’s offer. He is likely focused on business, as he gears up for the Suns' upcoming matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. But whether or not Hooters manages to stay afloat, one thing is for sure—Booker will be savoring every last bite while he still can.