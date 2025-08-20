It's been a rough season for the Baltimore Orioles as the club sits in last place in the AL East. Things are seemingly falling apart, and things went from bad to worse on Wednesday. Reliever Felix Bautista was forced to undergo shoulder surgery, and his timeline for recovery is incredibly long.

Reports indicate that Bautista underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, according to Andy Kostka of Diamondback Sports. The 30-year-old relief pitcher is expected to be out for at least a full year.

“Felix Bautista underwent surgery for a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff. He’s expected to miss 12 months.”

We can likely write off Bautista as an option out of Baltimore's bullpen next season. It's a shame, too, as he was playing as one of the more consistent relief pitchers on the roster. Although the Orioles have mightily struggled this year, Bautista was a bright spot, as he ends the season owning a 2.60 ERA and 1.125 WHIP while recording 50 strikeouts and 19 saves through 34.2 innings pitched.

Felix Bautista becomes the ninth pitcher on the roster to land on the IL. The Orioles' starting rotation and bullpen have been struck by the injury bug. The lack of firepower from Baltimore's pitching is a large reason why the team has struggled this season. So, it looks like for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, the bullpen will consist of Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Corbin Martin, Kade Strowd, Dietrich Enns, Rico Garcia, and Yaramil Hiraldo.

With September call-ups right around the corner, we should expect the Orioles to bring up some exciting prospects to see what they can do in the final month of the regular season. This year is essentially over for Baltimore, as the club is nearing elimination from the playoffs. But at the very least, the organization can get a good look at which prospects could make an impact next year.