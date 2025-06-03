The Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are in a world of uncertainty about their future. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have indicated they will draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, what if they don't draft him? What if Dallas trades Flagg for a win-now player? This is where Booker could come into the fold.

According to ESPN, they proposed an exact scenario involving the two superstars, as reported by NBA Insider Andre Snellings.

Mavericks: Devin Booker, 2025 first-rounder (No. 29), 2028 first-rounder (least favorable of own, Knicks and Wizards), 2029 first-round pick swap (least favorable of Cavs, Timberwolves and Jazz).

Suns get: 2025 No. 1 pick, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin.

The Suns and Mavericks would go in two different directions

If this trade were to pass, it would signal two different outcomes for the respective teams. Although the Suns wouldn't have any remaining draft capital, they could luck out with Flagg.

He's one of the most highly touted prospects to come out of the NCAA ranks the game has seen in a long time. The versatility, defense, all-around offensive game, and the chip on his shoulder are exceptional.

After all, Flagg took home the AP Player of the Year as a freshman at Duke. He also took home numerous accolades, such as the ACC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively.

Meanwhile, he led Duke basketball to a Final Four. Although Houston had the upper hand, it was impressive what Flagg did.

On the flip side, the Mavericks would invest everything into winning a championship in the 2025-26 season. On a team with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, the current Suns all-time franchise scorer fits perfectly into their age range.

Booker is 28, with Davis being 32 and Irving being 33. Not to mention, the latter is recovering from a torn ACL and will miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the season.

Still, the former Kentucky sixth man brings a much-needed scoring presence on the wing. His pick-and-roll game, mid-range, and overall basketball acumen are telling signs of what Dallas wants.

However, as Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has said, he wants defense. Booker's defense has improved greatly, but it might not be enough to convince Harrison to make a move.

How would Devin Booker or Cooper Flagg feel about a trade?

For starters, Flagg has reportedly shown interest in going anywhere. Being the No. 1 pick, there isn't much of a choice. Despite that, though, the Duke basketball star can be the face of any franchise.

Considering that Harrison broke his trust with the Mavericks fanbase, he might be able to salvage it by drafting Flagg. If he is drafted, that would be good for him. If not, it wouldn't matter.

Article Continues Below

No matter what, Flagg would have a chance to play in meaningful games with Dallas. On the flip side, the same might or might not be said for Phoenix.

They have key young pieces like Collin Gillespie, Oso Ighodaro, and Ryan Dunn. However, with a lack of draft capital and star power, it might not be enticing.

Again, Flagg being a part of the Suns would do wonders for him and the fan base. Years of flopped expectations could be rejuvenated, and it can give the fanbase something exciting to look forward to.

Going back to Booker, he would be opposed to leaving Phoenix. Whenever he's been asked about the subject, he's expressed a strong desire to stay in the Valley of the Sun.

He and Suns owner Mat Ishbia share the same sentiment. Still, the NBA is a business, and Ishbia cares about winning as much as Booker.

Does that mean trading Booker? Time will tell, but it's not likely unless there's no other option.

Grading Suns-Mavericks deal for Devin Booker, Cooper Flagg

Mavericks trade grade: B+

Suns trade grade: B

The Mavericks would get the win-now player at the expense of losing out on a franchise-altering player. If they win a title with Booker, the rewards will be vast.

For the Suns, they could embrace a full rebuild and not worry about being on the fence of making or missing the playoffs. Still, swapping one franchise player for another isn't ideal if it doesn't have to happen.

Booker's emotional pull could send Phoenix into an uproar if he was traded. Business is business – and the Suns will make whatever move necessary to win – even if it means trading away their franchise player for Cooper Flagg.