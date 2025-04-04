While Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg has had a historic season, he only continues to add to it. Most recently, he won the AP National Player of the Year, per release.

The freshman forward averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Not to mention, Flagg took home the ACC Player of the Year and made the ACC All-Defense team.

As a freshman, he stood head and shoulders above the competition. Furthermore, Duke basketball is in the Final Four, after some uncertainty surrounding Flagg's ankle injury.

Regardless of the condition, he's been playing through it and has been dominant. The fire, will, and desire to win is extremely evident in the Blue Devils program.

In the NCAA tournament, he's posted 14+ points in every game. His most dominant performance came against Arizona in the Sweet 16. Flagg dropped a 30-piece and was dominating in every facet.

For a freshman, the accomplishment is beyond impressive. Now, he'll relish in winning the National Player of the Year

Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg wins a massive award

Again, this isn't likely the most important thing for Flagg at the moment. His focus is solely on fellow No. 1 seed, the Houston Cougars. Both teams have been predicted to have a close game.

They are both talented defensively, and offensively. Still, stars can shine under the brightest lights, and Flagg might do just that. Whatever the outcome is, it won't discredit Flagg for a historic freshman season.

Even in one season, he has already left a lasting legacy with Duke basketball. This might help the program get back to its dominance and dynasty they previously had.

With head coach Jon Scheyer at the helm, he's been clear what his expectations of every player are. Nobody gets treated differently, only fairly.

Something like that has sat right with Flagg the entire year. At the end of the day though, the freshman won the award based on the dominance, as well as his team's sustained success throughout the season.