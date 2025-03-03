The Phoenix Suns have been disappointing, and the majority of the blame has been placed on head coach Mike Budenholzer in recent weeks. The constant lineup changes, rotations, and other things haven't resulted in success.

Even though when the Suns hired Budenholzer, he was supposed to be the franchise's savior. It's been anything but. Although the team is more constructed from an offensive perspective, the results haven't been there.

The Suns are 28-32 and inching closer to not reaching the play-in tournament. They trail the Sacramento Kings in the standings for the final spot. If things don't turn around, the head coach's job could be on the line, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

One of the glaring discrepancies is the defense. While former head coach Frank Vogel was a defensive coach and Budenholzer is offensively sound, it's been more of the same.

The personnel matches Budenholzer's system better but some of the problems are more foundational. There appears to be a lack of communication from the team.

Funny enough, an NBA rumor suggested that Budenholzer told Suns star Devin Booker to tone it down vocally. While the latter dismissed the rumor, his energy has shifted periodically throughout the games.

Telling that to the franchise player isn't a good look. Not to mention, normally it's the other way around. Coaches tell players to speak up more, not to dial it back.

Mike Budenholzer's job with the Suns could end soon

The beginning of the end appears to be in sight for Budenholzer. Despite winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks only four seasons ago, that same production isn't there.

If Budenholzer were to be fired, it would be the third head coach fired within three seasons. Unfortunately for Booker, he's been through this process before.

However, the majority of the head coaches fired were for their record. They weren't fired solely because of relationships within the team. For Budenholzer however, it's a mix of both.

Most notably, Phoenix started the season with an 8-1 record. He seemed to have it all figured out with the Suns Big 3. Once Kevin Durant was injured though, things quickly changed.

As a result, the tumultuous nature of the season kicked in. The opportunity to trade for Jimmy Butler resulted in Bradley Beal being benched, and then starting once again.

Unless a drastic change happens soon involving the team's record, the hometown guy could be a one-and-done in Phoenix. If that's the case, the franchise will need to do some extensive thinking about who to hire next.

For now, the goal is securing a play-in spot and trying to climb up from there.