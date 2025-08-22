With the rumors around the Green Bay Packers being connected to Micah Parsons if a trade were to happen with the current contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, there's no doubt the potential deal has fans intrigued. While the Packers could make a last-minute trade for Parsons, which would cause shockwaves through the NFL, quarterback Jordan Love would give some insight into their conversations.

Love would be interviewed by Kay Adams on “Up And Adams,” where she would bring up Parsons going to Green Bay, though bringing up that he ruined it due to the team's upset win over Dallas in the 2024 wild-card game. Consequently, the star quarterback would negate that by expressing that he has talked with Parsons, even going as far as to say that he “recruited him a little bit.”

“I talked to Micah this offseason. We did a podcast together, I talked to him. I recruited him a little bit,” Love said, possibly adding at the end that Parsons “should come” to Green Bay.

“I recruited him a little bit….” 👀 😎💪🔥🫡 Packers QB Jordan Love on Micah Parsons LETS GOOOOO@UpAndAdamsShow #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Mu3auFowK8 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 22, 2025

Packers' Jordan Love reminisces on playoff win over the Cowboys

After the Packers quarterback came back after a thumb procedure, the 26-year-old is ready to have a fully healthy season and contribute to winning. Arguably, the best moment in Love's young career was the win in the wild-card game over the Cowboys, who were the favorites going in after an impressive season.

Subsequently, Love reminisced on the game to Adams, saying, “Everything was just going right for us” as the quarterback threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the outing.

“I mean, it was one of those days where everything was just going right for us, you know, we were making all the plays out there, executing at a high level, and it was a very fun game for us to be on that sideline,” Love said. “You know, a lot of people, I feel like, counted us out that week and going into that game, and the Cowboys were a very high-ranked team, and, you know, they did a really good job throughout the season.”

“So, it's one of those games where, you know, you got to go in knowing it's a dog fight, and we put our best foot forward, and came out with the dub,” Love continued. “So, you know, it is what it is. That's old news.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how the situation with Parsons and Dallas resolves and if Green Bay will be involved as the team opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.