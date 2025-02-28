As the Phoenix Suns are in a downward spiral, the latest report from NBA insider Chris Haynes adds on to the chaos, which is in regards to star Devin Booker and head coach Mike Budenholzer. After Booker had a cryptic message after the Suns lost three straight, he reportedly was asked weeks ago by Budenholzer to “tone it down vocally,” leaving the guard “shocked.”

“Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked,” Haynes wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame.”

In Haynes' brief about the report, he would mention how Budenholzer had Booker go to his office and “issue a complaint” that he was “being too vocal” whether it be on the court or during time outs. This was in an effort so that the “coach's voice can be heard” as Phoenix has lost 10 of their last 12 games.

“I was told that weeks ago, Mike Budenholzer called his star guard Devin Booker into his office to issue a complaint,” Haynes said. “And that complaint, I'm told, was that Booker was being too vocal on the court and during time out huddles. He implored his star guard to tone it down, to allow for the coach's voice to be heard. This completely shocked Booker, I was told. Now after the sons lost Thursday to the Pelicans, which saw them lose their 10th game in the last 12, Booker spoke publicly about how the lack of communication is hurting the team.”

Suns' Devin Booker says the team has “got to draw a line”

There is no doubt that the team is in a negative place as even star Kevin Durant mentioned how the Suns are “pissed off” by their string of performances. When Booker spoke after the last loss to the Pelicans, he spoke about how there needs to be “a little bit more talking” and how at some point “you got to draw a line.”

“It could be fixed with just a little bit more talking,” Booker said. “Things get tough, we get quiet as a team. And you know, from my experience and what I've seen, you know, that's not the way to get through. No skipping over the details, and, you know, always taking the ‘get them next game' mentality at some point, you got to draw a line. And should have been drawn a long time ago, you know.”

“I'd rather two people say the wrong thing to each other out there than nobody talk at all and leave the gray area, you know,” Booker continued. “So it's like any job or any group project that you do, you have to do it together. Yeah, I always look at myself first, but I also talk a lot.”

At any rate, Phoenix is 27-32 which puts them 11th in the Western Conference as they next face the Pelicans on Friday night.