As the Phoenix Suns look to rebound from a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft looms as a critical opportunity to add a win-now contributor or a high-upside prospect to support their aging star core. With the roster built around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, plus last year’s rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, the Suns need to find a player who can either carve out an immediate rotation role or grow into a key piece for the future. Here are the three best options for Phoenix at No. 29, based on post-combine mock drafts and expert analysis.

Walter Clayton Jr.: The Dynamic Scoring Guard

Few prospects in the late first round offer the combination of production, maturity, and clutch pedigree that Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. brings. Fresh off leading the Gators to a national championship and being named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Clayton is projected by multiple major outlets, including ESPN, to land with the Suns at No. 29.

Clayton, a 6'2″ guard with a 6'4″ wingspan, averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds for Florida while shooting 38.6% from three-point range. His blend of shot-making, speed, and unpredictability makes him a constant threat on or off the ball. Despite measuring a bit smaller than expected at the combine, his offensive skill set and ability to step up in big moments are exactly what Phoenix needs in its backcourt rotation.

Clayton’s fit is especially appealing alongside the Suns’ stars. He can play both guard spots, allowing him to complement Booker and Beal or anchor bench units with Collin Gillespie. His proven ability to create chaos for defenses and make clutch plays could inject much-needed energy and scoring punch into Phoenix’s second unit. With the Suns’ win-now timeline, Clayton’s readiness and high-level experience make him a strong candidate to contribute immediately.

Maxime Raynaud: The Skilled Stretch Center

Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud has emerged as one of the most intriguing big men available late in the first round, and Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft has the Suns selecting him at No. 29. Raynaud, a 7'1″, 250-pound center from France, was widely regarded as the best player on the floor during the NBA combine scrimmages, showcasing his polished footwork, soft touch with both hands, and a surprising ability to stretch the floor.

Raynaud hit 67 threes this past season, demonstrating legitimate pick-and-pop potential as a “stretch-5.” His combination of size, shooting, and offensive skill makes him a rare commodity for a team that has cycled through veteran centers and could use a long-term answer in the frontcourt. While his defense and mobility will need to be tested at the NBA level, Raynaud’s offensive versatility could allow Phoenix to space the floor more effectively and provide a different look behind or alongside Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards.

Given the Suns’ need for reliable depth at center and the trend toward bigs who can shoot, Raynaud’s fit is both practical and promising. He projects as a pro-ready contributor who can play spot minutes right away and potentially develop into a starting-caliber big.

Cedric Coward: The Versatile 3-and-D Forward

If the Suns want to add size and defensive versatility without sacrificing offensive upside, Cedric Coward from Duke is a name to watch. Coward is a 6'6″, 206-pound forward who, despite playing only six games in 2024-25 due to injury, has drawn comparisons to Jarace Walker for his blend of athleticism, body type, and defensive potential. He is projected to rise into the late first round after impressing scouts with his combine measurements and shooting drills.

Coward’s appeal lies in his ability to guard multiple positions, make plays in transition, and knock down open threes. He has the physical tools and mentality to become a high-level role player, capable of switching defensively and providing secondary scoring. For a Phoenix team that needs to surround its stars with athletic, switchable wings who don’t need the ball to be effective, Coward would be a seamless fit.

His upside is considerable, and his defensive versatility could allow the Suns to deploy more aggressive schemes. Coward’s ability to contribute as a glue guy, defending, rebounding, and hitting open shots, would help balance Phoenix’s offense-heavy core and provide valuable depth at both forward spots.

The Suns’ No. 29 pick presents a chance to address immediate needs or invest in long-term upside. Walter Clayton Jr. offers instant offense and clutch pedigree for a win-now roster. Maxime Raynaud provides size and shooting at center, a valuable modern skill set. Cedric Coward brings defensive versatility and 3-and-D potential to bolster the wing rotation. Any of these three would be a strong addition to a Phoenix team looking to maximize its championship window while preparing for the future.