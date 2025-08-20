North Carolina football is building itself into a new championship model with Bill Belichick in place. He's secured massive college football recruiting wins since his stunning arrival to UNC. One insider handed the Tar Heels an underwhelming prediction, however.

Andy Staples of On3/Rivals boldly predicted struggles for UNC on Wednesday. Even with the eight-time Super Bowl winner taking over in Chapel Hill.

Staples doesn't call for eight victories either for the first Belichick-led UNC team. What is the longtime CFB columnist calling for? Staples wrote down seven wins as the ceiling for the ‘Heels.

“Yes, North Carolina got a fairly easy schedule for Belichick’s first year. But it’s not that easy, and the Tar Heels roster talent probably nets out about even compared to last year’s 6-6 team,” Staples wrote down.

Insider shares schedule hurdles for North Carolina, Bill Belichick

Staples verbally illustrated that Belichick still faces stout CFB competition that'll test him early. Especially facing a College Football Playoff team from 2024 bound to start a renewed rivalry with UNC.

“TCU on Labor Day is no picnic. The Tar Heels have to play Clemson,” Staples said, referencing the Atlantic Coast Conference champions for the latter opponent. Staples then shared how the “closing kick” will be a gauntlet too.

“The closing kick of Wake Forest, Duke and N.C. State is tougher than it looks, too,” Staples said.

The Demon Deacons are bringing in Jake Dickert via Washington State. He produced three bowl teams in four seasons at Pullman. Rival Duke went 9-4 last season and now turns the offense over to prized transfer Darian Mensah. The Wolf Pack have gone to eight bowl games under Dave Doeren since 2013 — including entering 2025 with three straight appearances.

Chapel Hill gains countless of watchful eyes this fall with Belichick leading the way. He's won big recruiting wise to generate some future excitement.

CJ Sadler rose as a massive North Carolina recruiting win Friday. The four-star chose the ‘Heels over Michigan and Colorado. Belichick and UNC also nabbed former Oregon four-star Viliami Moala to kick off August. Even Ohio State four-star commit Jakob Weatherspoon pivoted to the Tar Heels in a major flip from July.

But Staples rises as one analyst who thinks UNC will underachieve with the legendary head coach.