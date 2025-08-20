The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a sweep against the Seattle Mariners in their recent three-game series. It was an impressive outing for Philadelphia, as the club was able to maintain its lead in the NL East. The pitching proved to be the difference-maker in this matchup, and that is proven by the insane feat Philly pulled off.

Reports indicate that the Phillies pitchers recorded a +31 strikeout differential against the Mariners, according to OptaStats. That is officially the second-largest strikeout differential in a three-game series. Philadelphia came up just one strikeout shy of tying the record set in 1964.

“The Phillies had a K differential of +31 against the Mariners this week (46 pitching, 15 batting). That's the second-largest K differential in any three-game series by an MLB team in the modern era, bested by the Phillies, themselves, vs. the Cubs August 17-19, 1964 (+32).”

Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was one of the key contributors in the series. He helped lead the Phillies to a 6-4 win on Tuesday after recording 12 strikeouts while allowing six hits, two walks, and two earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched. Sanchez has been incredibly consistent and is seemingly one of the best pitchers for Philadelphia right now.

Philadelphia is currently on a four-game winning streak after earning three consecutive victories over the Mariners. The Phillies' next series comes against the Washington Nationals, who are in last place in the NL East. It's a nice opportunity for Philly to potentially expand its winning streak while maintaining a lead on the division.

Look for the starting pitching rotation and the bullpen to remain hot, as the Phillies aim to clinch a playoff spot. Doing so will be the fourth straight year in which Philadelphia participates in the postseason. But the franchise will hope for a different outcome after being bounced out in the playoffs the last three years and losing the World Series in 2022.